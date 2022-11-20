Power outages reported in Washington County

NYSEG and National Grid were reporting power outages in multiple areas of Washington County on Sunday morning.

There were 10,763 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews have been dispatched and are working to identify and repair the outages as quickly as possible, officials said.

In a new release from Washington County Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Tim Hardy, it was suggested that customers check their provider's Outage Center site for the status of the outage and estimated restoration time.