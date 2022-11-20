 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Power outages reported in Washington County

  • 0
photo 1

The Stewart's Shop on Burgoyne Avenue in Kingsbury was without power, along with other businesses and residences in Washington County, late Sunday morning. There were 10,763 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday in Washington County.

NYSEG and National Grid were reporting power outages in multiple areas of Washington County on Sunday morning.

There were 10,763 customers without power as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday. 

Crews have been dispatched and are working to identify and repair the outages as quickly as possible, officials said.

In a new release from Washington County Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Tim Hardy, it was suggested that customers check their provider's Outage Center site for the status of the outage and estimated restoration time. 

National Grid: ngrid.com/2NyUoLM

NYSEG: bit.ly/nysegoutages

Caton Deuso is a staff reporter who covers Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, and can be reached at 518-742-3224 or 518-338-2046.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News