Power outages reported as ice storm continues

Hundreds of Warren and Essex counties residents were without electricity early Monday as a storm brought significant freezing rain to parts of the region.

National Grid reported nearly 500 customers in Hague, Ticonderoga and Westport who were down as of early Monday. A few outages were also reported in Washington and Saratoga counties.

Restoration was expected by 7:30 a.m.

The worst of the freezing rain was north of Lake George as of early Monday.

Route 9N over Tongue Mountain was closed for a period of time Sunday night, but Warren County dispatchers reported no closures as of Monday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the region until 1 p.m. Tuesday as more freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected into Tuesday. High winds could also bring down ice-covered tree limbs and cause more power outages.

