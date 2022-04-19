Power outages persist in wake of snowstorm (updated)

A double whammy of high winds and snow left thousands without power on Tuesday in the Glens Falls region.

High winds and rain ahead of the April snowstorm knocked down trees and wires and left several communities in the dark on Monday night. Heavy, wet snow began falling after midnight, leading to more damage and power outages, some of which may last into Wednesday.

The trouble began late Monday when windy conditions brought down trees and power lines, caused transformer fires and knocked out some traffic lights. Multiple fire departments and police agencies responded to calls throughout the region.

One of the larger power outages was in the Diamond Point area, affecting 1,464 customers, according to the National Grid website. A significant number of residents were also affected in Lake Luzerne, Lake George, the town of Chester and parts of northern Saratoga County.

The problems only got worse overnight when rain turned to snow. Fire departments and utility vehicles spent the night and day responding to dozens of calls for damage to trees and power lines. Some roads were closed and the power outages began to pile up.

As of noon on Tuesday, National Grid's website reported a total of 16,563 customers in Warren County without power. In Washington County, 1,342 customers lacked power. Affected communities included Schroon Lake, Minerva, Chestertown, Johnsburg, Warrensburg, Bolton, Lake George, Corinth, Fort Ann and Lake Luzerne, but there were dozens of smaller, isolated outages scattered throughout the area.

Power was still out in many areas at dinner time on Tuesday. According to Warren County officials, some areas may not get power back for up to 48 hours.

Snow fell rapidly at times early in the morning, and in Glens Falls and Queensbury, roads were slushy. Much of the area was under a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory.

Temperatures rose into the 40s on Tuesday and much of the snow melted quickly in Glens Falls and Queensbury. But in higher elevations, the snow stuck the ground, giving the landscape a February kind of feel.

Early snow accumulation estimates from the National Weather Service varied from 2-3 inches east of Glens Falls to 9 inches in northern Warren County. Some areas of the central Adirondack had more than 12 inches.

In northern Warren County, the sides of roads were littered with trees that snapped or bent under the weight of wind or snow, sometimes crushing signs or guard rails beneath them. Calls for downed wires persisted into Tuesday night.

Warren County announced on Tuesday that free bottled water and dry ice will be offered at four locations on Wednesday for those affected by power outages. Those items, made available by National Grid, will be offered at four locations:

Chestertown Fire Station, 5885 NY State Route 8, Chestertown, beginning at noon.

North Creek Fire Department, 134 Main Street, North Creek, beginning at 12:30 p.m. The fire station will open at 12 p.m. as a warming station.

Stony Creek Town Hall, 52 Hadley Road, Stony Creek, beginning at 1 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Town Hall, 539 Lake Ave, Lake Luzerne, beginning at 1 p.m.

Reporter Drew Wardle contributed to this report. Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

