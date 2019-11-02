More than 17,000 residents of the region remained without electricity early Saturday as utility companies struggled to deal with widespread damage to their infrastructure from Thursday night and Friday night storms.
National Grid's website showed more than 51,000 outages across the state Saturday morning, with many expected to linger into Sunday.
The company reported 13,500 Saratoga County customers without electricity, 3,400 outages in Hamilton County, 3,300 customers out in Warren County, 1,940 in Essex County and 880 in Washington County as of Saturday morning.
The towns of Chester, Schroon, Northumberland and the areas of western Saratoga County were worst off.
National Grid has set up stations to hand out dry ice and water Saturday at the Wilton Fire Department on Ballard Road in Wilton from noon to 4 p.m. and Wells Fire Department on Route 30 in Wells, N.Y. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
NYSEG reported 1,240 outages in eastern Washington County, most of them in the Salem area, and another 1,200 in central Essex County. The company estimated restoration for all by late Saturday night.
Heavy rain, with more than 5 inches reported in parts of the region, and winds topping wreaked havoc Thursday night into Friday afternoon, with emergencies declared in Warren, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.
Numerous roads in northern Warren County remained closed as of Saturday morning, including major routes such as Route 9N in Hague, Route 8 in Horicon and Hague and many town and county roads in Johnsburg. Repairs to many will take days to weeks.
Olmsteadville Road, Pottersville
Olmsteadville Road, Pottersville
Hague damage
Hague road damage
Tree on house
Route 8, Horicon
Hudson flooding
East River Drive, Lake Luzerne
Schroon Lake area road damage
Old Bend Road, Moreau
Old Bend Road, Moreau
Old Bend Road, Moreau
Old Bend Road, Moreau
Old Bend Road, Moreau
Tree down
State of emergency
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.