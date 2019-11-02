{{featured_button_text}}
Tree on house

This house on Queens Lane in Queensbury was damaged early Friday by a large pine tree. No one was hurt.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

More than 17,000 residents of the region remained without electricity early Saturday as utility companies struggled to deal with widespread damage to their infrastructure from Thursday night and Friday night storms.

National Grid's website showed more than 51,000 outages across the state Saturday morning, with many expected to linger into Sunday.

The company reported 13,500 Saratoga County customers without electricity, 3,400 outages in Hamilton County, 3,300 customers out in Warren County, 1,940 in Essex County and 880 in Washington County as of Saturday morning.

The towns of Chester, Schroon, Northumberland and the areas of western Saratoga County were worst off.

National Grid has set up stations to hand out dry ice and water Saturday at the Wilton Fire Department on Ballard Road in Wilton from noon to 4 p.m. and Wells Fire Department on Route 30 in Wells, N.Y. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NYSEG reported 1,240 outages in eastern Washington County, most of them in the Salem area, and another 1,200 in central Essex County. The company estimated restoration for all by late Saturday night.

Heavy rain, with more than 5 inches reported in parts of the region, and winds topping wreaked havoc Thursday night into Friday afternoon, with emergencies declared in Warren, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

Numerous roads in northern Warren County remained closed as of Saturday morning, including major routes such as Route 9N in Hague, Route 8 in Horicon and Hague and many town and county roads in Johnsburg. Repairs to many will take days to weeks.

