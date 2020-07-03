Power outages linger into Friday after storm

A strong storm swept through the area late Thursday afternoon dropping heavy rain and bringing strong wind gusts knocking out power to more than 5,000 customers across Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

The storm also brought down several trees including one on Ridge Street near The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls and on Meadowbrook Road in Queensbury which came down on a vehicle.

In Warren County, National Grid reported nearly 1,200 customers without power at its peak. More than 1,000 customers in Hague initially lost power with all but a handful were restored Thursday evening.

In Washington County, more than 800 customers were without power mainly in the Argyle and Greenwich areas. As of Friday morning, about 70 customers remained without power in Cambridge and another two dozen in Dresden. Restoration times are anticipated by noon Friday.

In Saratoga County, more than 3,700 customers were without power. In Saratoga Springs nearly 1,000 outages were reported with nearly 1,700 without in Waterford; about 750 in Halfmoon and another couple hundred in Greenfield. Earlier, Milton had more than 1,000 outages.

About 20 customers remained without power in the village of Corinth with restoration expected by noon Friday.