Power outages linger in aftermath of storm (updated)

A double whammy of high winds and snow left several thousand homes in the Glens Falls region without power on Tuesday.

High winds and rain ahead of the April snowstorm knocked down trees and wires and left several communities in the dark on Monday night. Heavy, wet snow began falling after midnight, leading to more damage and power outages, some of which carried over into Wednesday.

The trouble began late Monday night when windy conditions brought down trees and power lines, caused transformer fires and knocked out some traffic lights. Multiple fire departments and police agencies responded to calls throughout the region.

The problems only got worse overnight when rain turned to snow. Fire departments and utility vehicles spent the night and day responding to dozens of calls for damage to trees and power lines. Some roads were closed and the power outages began to pile up.

On Tuesday, National Grid's website reported a total of 16,563 customers in Warren County without power. In Washington County, 1,342 customers lacked power. Affected communities included Schroon Lake, Minerva, Chestertown, Johnsburg, Warrensburg, Bolton, Lake George, Corinth, Stony Creek, Fort Ann and Lake Luzerne, but there were dozens of smaller, isolated outages scattered throughout the area.

Some areas got their power back Wednesday morning and afternoon, but as of 7 p.m., several thousand National Grid customers in Warren, Washington and southern Essex counties were still without power. Warren County officials said some areas could go without power for up to 48 hours.

Washington County residents have been impacted by these outages the least, according to National Grid's website, with only 81 outages reported mid-morning Wednesday. Warren County had 7,437 total outages as of 10:30 a.m.

Chester had the most reported outages in Warren County as of 10:30 a.m. with 1,859, followed by Johnsburg with 1,400 and Horicon with 1,183.

Schroon topped the southern Essex County communities with 1,086 reported outages as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Minerva had 718 reported outages, followed by North Hudson with 290 and Ticonderoga with 18.

Snow fell rapidly at times early Tuesday morning, and in Glens Falls and Queensbury, roads were slushy.

Temperatures rose into the 40s on Tuesday afternoon and much of the snow melted quickly in Glens Falls and Queensbury. But in higher elevations, the snow stuck the ground, giving the landscape a February kind of feel.

Snow accumulation estimates from the National Weather Service varied from 2-3 inches east of Glens Falls to 9 inches in northern Warren County. Some areas of the central Adirondacks got more than a foot of snow.

In northern Warren County, the sides of roads were littered with trees that snapped or bent under the weight of wind or snow, sometimes crushing signs or guard rails beneath them. Calls for downed wires persisted into Tuesday night.

Reporter Drew Wardle contributed to this report. Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

