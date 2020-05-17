Power outages dwindle to dozens from 36K at peak after powerful storm
Power outages dwindle to dozens from 36K at peak after powerful storm

Power outages will continue into Monday for some Saratoga County residents after Friday night's powerful storm that spawned a tornado as well as a macroburst in Herkimer County. 

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, utility crews were down to 85 customers with restoration expected Monday morning. The outages are centered in Wilton which was hit by an EF1 tornado. Washington County was down to less than five customers. 

The EF1 category tornado with estimated wind speeds of 85-90 mph touched the ground at 6 p.m. near Nichols Road and Woodard Road in Wilton, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Lipton. The twister then traveled east about 2 miles before leaving the ground and returning aloft in the vicinity of Wilton-Gansevoort and Blanchard roads. 

The path was nearly continuous which caused damage and knocked out power to more than 36,000 customers at its peak. Damage included: softwood trees snapped trees uprooted, street signs blown down and displaced, also a sheeting of a warehouse roof was peeled off and landed a van and an empty trailer was blown on top of a van. 

WiltonTornadoImage.png

The path of the EF1 tornado on Friday in Wilton is seen.

In Herkimer County a macroburts was determined in the areas of Russia, Norway and Ohio in the central part of the county. 

The weather event occurred between 4:40 and 5:10 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service reported 80 to 100 mph winds across a 25 mile stretch at 10 miles wide in a east-northeast direction

According to the National Weather Service, the macroburst resulted in numerous large hardwood trees uprooted or snapped about a third to half way up along with power poles snapped with significant power outages. A large tree went through a small house on Fisher Road. A secondary area of damage was in the Adirondack Campground where an un-anchored trailer flipped and was dragged several feet to its resting place. Numerous hardwood trees were also observed to be uprooted or snapped about a third to half way up.

