Power outages dwindle in Warren County with about 2,000 extending into Monday

BOLTON — National Grid crews were out in force again on Sunday removing tree limbs and fixing downed wires to restore power to residents.
The town was particularly hard hit by Friday’s ice and snowstorm, which knocked out power to thousands of customers. About 2,000 customers in Warren County were still without power as of 11 p.m. Sunday with about 790 in Bolton, down from about 1,700 earlier in the day.
Chester and Johnsburg were reporting outages in the hundreds as well with dozens in other towns. Restoration times were estimated by 11:30 p.m. Sunday for most of the day, but then changed to 3 p.m. Monday for these areas late Sunday.
Route 9N was among the hardest hit areas and portions of the road were closed. The storm knocked out power to people along Coolidge Hill Road, Trout Lake Road and Potter Hill Road.
Joe Burt, who lives on Trout Lake Road, stopped at the Stewart’s across from the Bolton Fire Department for a caffeine fix. He had been without power for two days and then his generator quit.
“My backup generator failed at three in the morning, but I have a backup to the backup because I’m an Adirondacker,” he said.
Burt said National Grid was doing a pretty good job getting people’s power back on.
Burt, a Warrensburg native, recently moved back to the area from Colorado because the school is better in Bolton.
“I had forgotten how hard the winters are here,” he said.
Tami Malone, who also lives on Trout Lake Road, said this is the worst storm she has seen in terms of downed tree limbs. She has been riding around checking on neighbors — making sure they have heat and fixing generators.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m born and raised here. I help my town out,” she said.
Her road became a thoroughfare as traffic was diverted from Route 9N for storm cleanup.
“I’ve owned my house for 24 years and have never seen that much traffic,” she said.
A resident of Bolton was buying numerous small propane tanks for a camp stove Sunday at Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury.
She said her home lost power early Friday afternoon, and many homes already had frozen pipes because of the severe cold.
Officials urge caution when thawing frozen pipes, and open flames should not be used.
Bolton Fire Chief Robert LaGoy said only two people took advantage of the warming shelter at the station because he believes many people have a backup power source. Firefighters responded to multiple calls of downed tree limbs and power lines on the first night of the storm and a couple of accidents. Things have quieted down since then.
In addition to Bolton, temporary warming shelters are also available at Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School at 27 Hyland Drive in Lake Luzerne, the Horicon Town Hall at 6640 State Route 8 in Brant Lake, the North Creek Fire Department at 134 Main St. in North Creek and the Johnsburg Fire Department at 2695 State Route 8 in Johnsburg.
Elsewhere, in Saratoga County, about 56 customers were without power with half of those in Hadley and in Washington County, less than a handful of customers remained without electricity. National Grid estimated that power may be restored in Washington and Saratoga counties by noon on Monday.
According to National Grid’s spokesperson David Bertola, the company has restored power to 96% of its 163,000 customers who were without power due to the storm with most of them in Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties.
Crews have been working 18-hour shifts to get customers back on line.