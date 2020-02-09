Power outages dwindle in Warren County with about 2,000 extending into Monday

BOLTON — National Grid crews were out in force again on Sunday removing tree limbs and fixing downed wires to restore power to residents.

The town was particularly hard hit by Friday’s ice and snowstorm, which knocked out power to thousands of customers. About 2,000 customers in Warren County were still without power as of 11 p.m. Sunday with about 790 in Bolton, down from about 1,700 earlier in the day.

Chester and Johnsburg were reporting outages in the hundreds as well with dozens in other towns. Restoration times were estimated by 11:30 p.m. Sunday for most of the day, but then changed to 3 p.m. Monday for these areas late Sunday.

Route 9N was among the hardest hit areas and portions of the road were closed. The storm knocked out power to people along Coolidge Hill Road, Trout Lake Road and Potter Hill Road.

Joe Burt, who lives on Trout Lake Road, stopped at the Stewart’s across from the Bolton Fire Department for a caffeine fix. He had been without power for two days and then his generator quit.

“My backup generator failed at three in the morning, but I have a backup to the backup because I’m an Adirondacker,” he said.

Burt said National Grid was doing a pretty good job getting people’s power back on.