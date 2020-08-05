Power outages dwindle following tropical storm

About 120 National Grid customers in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are still without power as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias.

At its peak, Saratoga County reported more than 19,000 customers without power, according to the National Grid outage map. That number has been cut to around 100 with restoration times expected by 11 p.m. Wednesday. Washington County had 363 customers lacking electricity Wednesday morning with everyone restored besides one customer in Fort Ann and 230 Warren County residents woke up without power. Less than two dozen across several towns remained without power Wednesday afternoon with restoration expected by 3 p.m.

Glens Falls reported a record rainfall of 2.81 inches, according to the National Weather Service of Albany.

Albany International Airport got 3.92 inches, the fourth-highest total ever for that location.

Local fire departments answered dozens of calls related to the storm and some roads were temporarily shut down. There were multiple calls in the Fort Ann area, including one for a transformer fire on Route 149.

Damage was widespread in Saratoga County, with reports of trees and wires down, according to the Sheriff’s Office.