Nearly 2,000 National Grid customers in Queensbury and West Fort Ann lost power Friday morning, and the outage was expected to last until about 9 a.m.
The outage affected 1,948 National Grid customers in the Ridge Road area up to Pilot Knob, and adjacent parts of Fort Ann.
It was unclear what caused it, but the company's website forecast a 9 a.m. restoration time.
