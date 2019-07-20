WHITEHALL — It was 95-degrees on Friday afternoon. The sun was bakingly hot, bearing down on fields of aromatic lavender while Diane Allen crawled on hands and knees between the purple flowers, weeding from row to row.
By Saturday, the heat index had topped 100-degrees. And Allen, like most farmers, was outside still working. She jokes about having once been a Jersey girl, with big hair and long nails; about how she now looks for clothes that are closest to the color of dirt.
“You have to farm every day. It is a tremendous amount of hard physical work, but I don’t have to go to a gym,” said Allen, who co-owns Lavenlair Farm with her husband, David. “It is a labor of love, like labor and delivery, it is very painful. But then I look out and see 5,000 purple babies in the field, I go back out and do it.”
Allen is one of 678 women farmers in Washington County. And according to a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture census, the county has the state’s fourth highest number of women farmers — those involved in making decisions for the farm operation — among New York’s 62 counties.
And as part of a transition into artisan agriculture, these women farmers have been instrumental in fueling this food market, according to the Capital Region’s Center for Economic Growth.
“A lot of women have been thinking outside the box," said Allen. "Women are realizing it's a great lifestyle. You are in charge of your own destiny. Some people say to me, 'you're living the dream.' And I say come live the dream with us. Don't postpone your joy."
Allen said many women farmers are discovering there are markets for the unique, like off-colored vegetables and golden raspberries.
"Foodies are interested in 'baby' purple carrots," she said as an example.
According to CEG, women farmers increased by 24 percent between 2012 and 2017 in the Capital Region, outpacing the state’s women farmer growth rate of 17 percent.
In addition to Washington County's 678 women farmers, there are 58 women farmers in Warren County and 418 in Saratoga County.
"It is motivating to hear there's a rising number of females in the field. Our food system is one of many aspects of our culture that is broken," said Aliza Pickering, the farm manager of Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga Springs. "I believe small scale organic farming could be a way to heal multiple areas at once. It's a catalyst for building community, health, and it is spirituality grounded in the living soil beneath us, reminding us that all is connected and sacred.”
On Saturday, Allen said that before starting the farm several years ago, she had never farmed.
"There's a big difference between gardening and farming," she said. "We have learned a lot of lessons."
And now, as more and more people visit the farm for special life events, like engagements or baby pictures, they are incorporating the farm into the backdrop of their life, she said.
"We helped make this happen," Allen said, adding that some naysayers had said they couldn't grow lavender in the Adirondacks. "We're making a commitment and putting our roots in the community."
