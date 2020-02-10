Power is back on, but plenty of cleanup remains after storm

“We checked on every one of them to make sure they were OK,” he said.

LaFlure’s office was able to provide portable electrical generators to the town of Johnsburg, and firefighters were able to take them to homes to fire up furnaces and appliances to warm homes.

As the storm damage is repaired, more stories have emerged from people who narrowly survived falling trees. A State Police patrol car was hit by a falling tree on the side of the Northway in Moreau on Friday as the trooper stopped to help at an accident scene. No one was hurt.

A Thurman Highway Department truck had a large tree and utility wires fall on it, while a Lake Luzerne man was hurt when a tree fell on his vehicle. There were numerous other reports of trees falling on cars as they drove on area roads.

Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said two county roads remained limited to local traffic as of Monday, Golf Course Road in Warrensburg and Friends Lake Road in Chester, because of downed trees.

Tree crews working with line crews remove trees to let line repairs occur, but getting the debris off the road and shoulder is the job of state, county and local highway crews.