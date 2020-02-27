Power crews battle winds, outages across the region

National Grid and New York State Electric & Gas dealt with about 4,000 local power outages at its peak on Thursday due to high winds as the overnight storm system moved out of the region.

NYSEG had about 3,700 customers in eastern Washington County who lost power Thursday morning, with the towns of Granville, Salem and Hebron having the biggest issues. As of 3:45 p.m. only about two dozen remained without power in Hebron.

National Grid was dealing with 157 customers without power in Johnsburg by mid-afternoon Thursday. Areas of Hartford and Greenfield also lost power earlier on Thursday and have since been restored.

Winds of up to 50 mph were expected Thursday with a wind advisory in effect until midnight.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday in Essex County, while a blizzard warning is in effect for Hamilton and Herkimer counties as lake effect snow squalls kick up.

Up to 6 inches of snow is expected for the southern Adirondacks, with higher elevations getting more. Elsewhere, the Tug Hill Plateau is expected to receive up to 4 feet of snow.