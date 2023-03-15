Power was back on for most area residents a day after the wintry mix stopped but some were still without electricity.

As of 8:15 p.m., 45 National Grid customers in Warren County were without power. That was down from 2,304 around 11 a.m. Nearly 300 Washington County customers still did not have the lights back on, which was down from 1,968 around 11 a.m. Electricity for customers in both counties was expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to National Grid’s website.

In the parts of Washington County served by New York State Electric & Gas, about 35 customers still had no power as of 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the utility. NYSEG was assessing restoration times.

According to the Wednesday morning update from Warren County, power “outages were most extensive in the towns of Stony Creek, Lake Luzerne and Chester.” Some of the western and northern areas of the county received over 30 inches of snow.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Washington County also offered an update via email.

“We are continuing to monitor a number of scattered power outages in multiple areas of the county due to a combination of downed trees, wires and accidents. With the continued potential for widespread power outages, it’s important you know where to find the latest, up to date information relative to outages and restoration times from your utility provider,” the statement from the county read before providing the links for National Grid and NYSEG.

All of the warming centers in Washington County will remain open until power is restored, which in some cases could take up to 48 hours, according to the email.

'Making up for some lost time': Winter weather marches through March Although the winter storm was expected to dissipate Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, local meteorologists believe the month March many ha…

Warming shelters

On Wednesday morning, the Warren County Office of Emergency Services announced that four warming shelters in the county will remain open.

Chester Fire Department, 5885 Route 8, Chester.

Queensbury Emergency Medical Services, 1109 Ridge Rd., Queensbury.

Hague Fire Station, 4 West Hague Rd., Hague.

West Glens Falls Emergency Medical Services, 86 Luzerne Rd., Queensbury. Park on the Media Drive side of building.

Washington County:

Open until power is restored or no longer needed.

Argyle Fire Department, JA Barkley Hose Co., 5072 Route 40, Argyle.

Easton Volunteer Fire Company, Station 1, 11804 Route 40, Schaghticoke.

Hebron Volunteer Fire Company Meeting Hall, 3165 Route 30, Salem.

Anyone in immediate need of a Warming Center outside one of the centers listed above (or if that center is no longer open due to the majority of outages being restored is asked to contact the Washington County Department of Public Safety Communications Center at 518-747-7520, Ext. 2.

The Granville Family Diner also extended their hours to accommodate locals without power on Tuesday night.

“We will be staying open late tonight so people can come in and stay warm, use the restrooms, charge a phone, watch tv or whatever! You don’t have to purchase anything, we are just trying to help the people that don’t have power,” the diner posted on their Facebook page Tuesday night.

One person commented “you just restored my faith in humanity” on the post that was shared over 180 times.

PHOTOS: Winter storm batters the region