QUEENSBURY -- A Canadian man who was arrested with 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Northway in July will serve up to a year in Warren County Jail.
Manuel S. Torres, 20, of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, pleaded guilty Friday to felony criminal possession of marijuana for his July 9 arrest in Queensbury.
State Police pulled over a van Torres was driving, and smelled marijuana. Troopers found 180 pounds of the illicit weed in duffel bags, which they concluded was to be transported to Boston.
Another Canadian man who was traveling with Torres, Antoine Benoit of St. Hyacinthe, is scheduled to appear in Warren County Court this week for a possible guilty plea as well.
You have free articles remaining.
The arrests were the first in a spate of marijuana arrests on the Northway in Queensbury and Moreau in a span of several weeks, troopers seizing nearly 600 pounds of pot. Warren County sheriff's officers also made several similar arrests on roads off the Northway during the same period.
The arrests were part of an investigation into large-scale marijuana transportation from Canada through the region to big cities on the East Coast.
Torres agreed to a plea deal that includes a one-year sentence in Warren County Jail. If he behaves in jail, he will serve 8 months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.