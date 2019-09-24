{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY -- A Canadian man who was arrested with 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Northway in July  will serve up to a year in Warren County Jail.

Manuel S. Torres, 20, of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, pleaded guilty Friday to felony criminal possession of marijuana for his July 9 arrest in Queensbury.

State Police pulled over a van Torres was driving, and smelled marijuana. Troopers found 180 pounds of the illicit weed in duffel bags, which they concluded was to be transported to Boston.

Another Canadian man who was traveling with Torres, Antoine Benoit of St. Hyacinthe, is scheduled to appear in Warren County Court this week for a possible guilty plea as well.

The arrests were the first in a spate of marijuana arrests on the Northway in Queensbury and Moreau in a span of several weeks, troopers seizing nearly 600 pounds of pot. Warren County sheriff's officers also made several similar arrests on roads off the Northway during the same period.

The arrests were part of an investigation into large-scale marijuana transportation from Canada through the region to big cities on the East Coast.

Torres agreed to a plea deal that includes a one-year sentence in Warren County Jail. If he behaves in jail, he will serve 8 months.

