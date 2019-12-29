116-pound marijuana seizure leads to felony plea

QUEENSBURY — A Franklin County man who had 116 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle when he was pulled over on the Northway last summer pleaded guilty recently to a felony.
Eric Allen, 29, of Hogansburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of marijuana in connection with a July 30 arrest on the highway in Queensbury.
State Police stopped a vehicle for driving erratically, and determined that Allen, who was driving, did not have a driver's license.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of numerous duffel bags filled with marijuana. Allen and passenger Margaret Arquette, 29, of Hogansburg, were arrested.
Allen agreed to a plea deal that includes 5 years on probation. Charges are still pending against Arquette.
The arrest was one of more an a dozen in Warren and Sarartoga counties where local police intercepted more than1,000 pounds of marijuana that was being transported from the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation, which straddles the U.S.-Canadian border in Franklin County.