Three New York tributaries have been added to the list of waters that will be treated with a chemical to kill sea lampreys in the coming days.
The Poultney River in Whitehall, Mount Hope Brook in Fort Ann, Putnam Creek in Ticonderoga and Mill Brook in Moriah will be treated with a chemical known as TFM.
People are advised to avoid contact with the water downstream of the treatment areas for at least 24 hours.
* Mount Hope Brook, which feeds South Bay in Fort Ann, is to be treated Sept. 24.
* Treatment of the Poultney River is scheduled for Oct. 1, and Lake Champlain in Whitehall, Dresden and West Haven, Vermont, will be affected.
* Putnam Creek is to be treated Oct. 8.
* Mill Brook is scheduled for Oct. 23.
For more information on lamprey treatments, visit www.fws.gov/lcfwro/sealamprey/.
Lamprey latch onto fish in the lake, and feed on bodily fluids. When lamprey populations were high, millions of salmon, trout and other fish were killed and weakened.
The lampricide program, run by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and conservation departments in New York and Vermont, has been credited with greatly reducing the lamprey numbers over the past couple of decades.
The treatment has been questioned by some environmental groups who believe the chemical kills other fauna as well.
