Potter joins EDC Warren County as marketing and communications director

GLENS FALLS — EDC Warren County has hired Amy Potter as its new marketing and communications director.

Potter comes to the agency from Stewart’s Shops, where she served as corporate contributions director.

She has more than 20 years of experience in marketing, corporate philanthropy and relationship building, according to a news release.

“I am so excited to engage with our existing and potential members on how we can support them as we all seek to recover and step into the future economy together,” she said in a news release. “We will look to communicate in a number of ways including direct conversations, social media interactions and targeted problem-solving to expand our partnership with more entities across the region.”

She is looking forward to informing people about what Warren County has to offer with the ongoing theme of retaining, growing and attracting business.

Her priorities will be on regional investment in broadband and housing and an emphasis on infrastructure that can lead to business growth.

EDC Warren County President and CEO Jim Siplon said he is glad that Potter is joining the team.

“Her remarkable experience and relationships are well known and will help us forge the path of true public and private partnership needed to become our very best. With hard-won skills, energy and work ethic honed on an area farm, Amy is a perfect addition for the EDC and the community we serve,” he said in a news release.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

