State transportation officials are advising drivers that crews will be patching potholes in both directions of the Northway on Saturday between exits 12 and 15 in Saratoga County, weather dependent.

Work will begin first in the northbound direction. Once crews reach Exit 15, work will then proceed southbound. Motorists should expect to encounter rolling two left lane closures during the work along these stretches of highway between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to a DOT news release. 

Drivers are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, the DOT said.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

