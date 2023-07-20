FORT EDWARD — An industrial hemp producer is interested in purchasing the entire former dewatering plant in Fort Edward, according to a Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board member.

“They want to buy the whole thing,” said Glens Falls 4th Ward Supervisor Dan Bruno, a board member, at Monday’s meeting.

Bruno did not provide additional details and board Chairman Dave O’Brien said discussions are very preliminary.

The IDA has been trying to market the property, which is now named Canalside Energy Park.

O’Brien said in a follow-up interview that there is some activity at the park. Champlain Hudson Power Express, the company that is installing a hydroelectric transmission line through Washington County from Montreal to New York City, rents space to use as a laydown area.

Hour Electric is renting a 25,000-square-foot building at the site to store trucks. The company is paying $2,250 per month for a lease, according to IDA CEO Chuck Barton.

O’Brien said the company has been there for about six to seven months.

“They lost their space to store their trucks,” he said.

SMS Railroad brings in grain from Western Canada to provide for local materials, according to O’Brien.

However, one big hurdle to attracting tenants is the lack of sewer infrastructure.

O’Brien said engineers are working on the preliminary design work. Then, there will be final design and construction. O’Brien said the cost is estimated at about $2 million to $3 million and will be funded primarily through state and federal money.

In 2022, the park received a nearly $1 million grant from the federal government to use for design work.

Barton told the board that the IDA is receiving a lot of inquiries about potential projects – both at Canalside Energy Park and in the Airport Industrial Park in Queensbury.

“We actually have four or five different cannabis companies that are interested in talking with us,” he said.

The most recent inquiry comes from Queensbury, according to Barton.

“It’s still in its infancy, so I won’t go into a lot of details,” he said.

Another marina contacted the IDA about using space for boat storage, according to Barton.

However, he said some of these inquiries may not lead to applications and others may be a year out.

“It’s another case of getting our message out there and recruiting some new clients who are eager to work with us,” he said.