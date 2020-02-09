Pot seizure leads to prison term
Pot seizure leads to prison term

QUEENSBURY — A Franklin County man who had 167 pounds of marijuana when he was pulled over on the Northway last summer was sentenced to a year in state prison last week.

Justin T. Corcoran, 30, of Burke, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, for the Aug. 8 arrest on the highway in Queensbury.

A vehicle was in was stopped when State Police noticed the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Multiple duffel bags full of marijuana were found, which police believe was being transported to New York City.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced Corcoran to a year in prison and a year on parole, with a recommendation he be allowed to participate in the state's shock incarceration program. That could result in his early release.

The arrest was part of a multi-agency investigation into marijuana trafficking from American Indian land at the U.S.-Canadian border that led to more than 800 pounds of marijuana being seized in Warren County in a matter of weeks last summer.

