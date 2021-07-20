Pot dispensary wins early victory in tribal case

A dispensary has won a preliminary victory in the battle over who can sell marijuana in the southern, U.S. portion of Akwesasne.

A Mohawk tribal court ruled Friday that Good Leaf in Hogansburg doesn’t have to shut down, as had been required by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.

In the decision, Chief Judge Carrie Garrow wrote the Tribe failed to present evidence that the owners of Good Leaf are breaking the law or even proof that they’re selling marijuana at all, adding "it has not shown that the Respondents are in fact in [sic] selling and/or other marijuana products or even that Morris Oakes, Gabriel Oakes, and William R. Jock, Respondents, are owners of the Good Leaf dispensary."

The judge also noted that Good Leaf was issued a “business license” by the traditional Longhouse council in Akwesasne. Many traditionalist Mohawks have long argued they are not subject to the governing councils established by the U.S. or Canada.