Post-Star's Local Marketing Grant program has been well-received

Since the announcement of the Local Marketing Grant program two weeks ago, over 50 local businesses of all sizes and types in the Glens Falls region have applied for grants. The program has been very well-received and is available to locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

The program provides matching advertising funds worth $250 to $15,000 per month to businesses in May and June for use in Post-Star print and digital publications.

As a trusted source of news and information for the communities that we serve, we at The Post-Star feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in both page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper and at poststar.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.

During these uncertain times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic, stronger and more united to tackle the challenges that lay ahead. We ask that you join us in supporting our local business community in the weeks and months to follow.

To apply for a Local Marketing Grant, please visit go.poststar.com/grants.

