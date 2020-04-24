Post-Star's Best of the Region program put on temporary pause

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Due to the business shutdowns caused by COVID-19, the annual Best of the Region program sponsored by The Post-Star has been put on a temporary pause.

At the time many of the participating businesses are permitted to reopen, The Post-Star will re-launch Best of the Region.

We thank the region’s businesses and voting public for their Best of the Region participation this year, as it has been our most popular to date.

