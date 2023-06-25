The Post-Star has received two reporting awards from the New York News Publishers Association in its 2022 Awards for Excellence competition.

In the circulation category of 10,000 to 24,999, the newspaper won an award for Distinguished Breaking News Coverage for a story about at a fire on Oct. 4, 2022 that destroyed an apartment building at 11 Maple St. in Hudson Falls.

Post-Star staff writer Jana DeCamilla, Sports Editor Greg Brownell and former reporter Gretta Hochsprung worked on the story.

Brownell ran out to the scene to get photographs in the early morning hours. Hochsprung followed up in the daytime to get more information from the scene and from police and fire officials.

DeCamilla subsequently wrote about the arrest of the suspect. Peter Lemery, who allegedly started the fire by flicking a match, was subsequently indicted on charges of arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

DeCamilla also interviewed the sister of the suspect, who said that her brother had struggled with mental illness.

In the Distinguished Business Reporting category, former Post-Star staff reporter and current freelancer Maury Thompson received an award for his coverage of the closure and redevelopment of the Lehigh Cement property, a 125-year-old company in Glens Falls. His reporting focused on the impact on the community.

The winners will be recognized at a luncheon on Sept. 23.