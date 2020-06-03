Post-Star wins top state awards

The Post-Star has been honored for the ninth time with the New York State Associated Press Association’s most prestigious honor — Newspaper of Distinction — for its efforts in community journalism during 2019, while competing with state newspapers in the 10,000 to 25,000 circulation category.
It was the second year in a row that the newspaper was named a Newspaper of Distinction and the third time in the past four years.
"It is always great to be recognized by our peers in the New York Associated Press Association, and the honor reaffirms our commitment to being the number one local news source for the Glens Falls and surrounding communities,” said Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran. "This is a testament to the hard work and high standards of our entire news team."
Editor Ken Tingley said: “I can’t think of a more challenging year for our staff and the newspaper industry in general. It is also a reminder of the contributions that newspapers make daily to their communities.”
The Post-Star also received 19 individual honors — more than any other newspaper in the state. The New York Post received 18 awards and the Syracuse Post-Standard 17. Ten of The Post-Star’s 19 awards were first-place prizes.
Kathleen Moore, Will Doolittle and Tingley were honored with a first place in Public Service for their coverage of Glens Falls Hospital’s financial problems (“Hospital tries to hide financial woes”) with 10 of Moore’s news stories and three editorials submitted as part of the entry.
“The public service award goes to the very heart of what newspapers are trying to accomplish every day — service to the community,” Tingley said. “This was a difficult story to report, but Kathleen proved to be relentless in her reporting.
“This story showed journalistic perseverance at every turn,” the judges wrote. “Reporters got pertinent information that brought this issue from out of the dark and into the light. It's series like these that show the importance of local journalism.”
The newspaper once again showed why it is a leading voice in the community by sweeping both the editorial and column writing categories.
Doolittle took first place in editorial writing with a series of editorials on a variety of subjects, while Tingley was honored with second. Doolittle's editorials advocated for allowing a truck with signs on its side to drive around and park in Glens Falls, the state to fire employees who sexually harass others at work, and industrial development agencies to hold to a higher standard of job creation the businesses to which they grant tax breaks.
Tingley took first place in column writing with a three-column entry that included a column on the passage of the Child Victims Act, threats made against the newspaper during a downtown protest, and the story of a dying father’s wish for his son to thank the man who saved his life years earlier.
Adam Colver, the newspaper’s digital editor, was part of four first-place entries in the presentation and digital categories of the contest.
“Adam is one of those guys whose name is probably not well-known in the community, but his tireless work as online editor continually makes our newspaper shine,” Tingley said.
Doolittle, who ended up taking home three first-place awards and two seconds, won a first place for headline writing for a story about a local landlord who was charging rent after a tenant had passed away. The headline read: “Even after death, rent still due.” He was also honored with a first-place award for best podcast for his ongoing series with his wife Bella called “The Alzheimer’s Chronicles.”
“This is an absolutely beautiful podcast,” the judges wrote. “Anyone who has a loved one with Alzheimer’s should listen to this.”
The newspaper dominated in the newspaper presentation category, sweeping both the News Full Page Design and Illustration or Graphic categories. Colver teamed with former copy editor Jay Petrequin for first place in news design — with Petrequin taking second place — while Colver took first place for his graphic “Old streets, new business” and former copy editor Savannah Rychcik took a second place. Petrequin also took a second place in feature page design, with The Post-Star taking five of the six awards for presentation.
Colver also garnered a first place in the Data Visualization category for the newspaper’s digital feature on restaurant inspections.
Gretta Hochsprung was honored for a second place in feature writing for her story, “Mostly we remember laughter” about a Moreau man who keeps his wife’s spirit alive by sharing entries from her diary in daily emails to family members.
Former Post-Star reporter Gwendolyn Craig helped the newspaper sweep the Best Video category with a first place for her coverage of the Adirondack Nationals Car Show and a second place for a video on the Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Former reporter Don Lehman was honored with a first place in the Best Social Media Effort for his reporting on a fatal tractor-trailer crash on the Northway.
“This was the type of relentless reporting that Don Lehman specialized in when it came to breaking news,” Tingley said.
Former reporter Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli received a first-place award for Spot News Photography for her photograph of a burning truck, while freelance photographer Jenn March received a second place in the sports photo category.
The awards dinner in Saratoga Springs was canceled because of the pandemic.
Other Newspapers of Distinction winners included the New York Post in Division IV, the Syracuse Post-Standard in Division III and the Elmira Star-Gazette in Division I.
The Michael Hendricks Journalist of the Year Award went to Brendan Lyons of the Albany Times Union, and the NYSAPA Lifetime Achievement Award honored broadcaster Alan Chartock.
