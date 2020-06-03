Post-Star wins top state awards

“The public service award goes to the very heart of what newspapers are trying to accomplish every day — service to the community,” Tingley said. “This was a difficult story to report, but Kathleen proved to be relentless in her reporting.

“This story showed journalistic perseverance at every turn,” the judges wrote. “Reporters got pertinent information that brought this issue from out of the dark and into the light. It's series like these that show the importance of local journalism.”

The newspaper once again showed why it is a leading voice in the community by sweeping both the editorial and column writing categories.

Doolittle took first place in editorial writing with a series of editorials on a variety of subjects, while Tingley was honored with second. Doolittle's editorials advocated for allowing a truck with signs on its side to drive around and park in Glens Falls, the state to fire employees who sexually harass others at work, and industrial development agencies to hold to a higher standard of job creation the businesses to which they grant tax breaks.