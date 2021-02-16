Post-Star to sponsor 2021 nurses awards

The Post-Star will celebrate nurses who put others first and have made a significant impact in their community and on their patients.

The 2021 Nurses: Heart of Health Care awards are sponsored by The Post-Star in collaboration with Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Bare Bones Furniture & Mattress.

Honorees will be selected by a panel of local judges.

Nominations are open to the public from Feb. 17 to March 17.

Voting will be online March 18 to March 26 and readers will return to vote for a story that inspires them. The person selected by readers, along with nine other exceptional nurses, will be featured in a special section in The Post-Star and on poststar.com in honor of National Nurses Week on Sunday, May 9.

For more details, visit https://go.poststar.com/NominateANurse.

