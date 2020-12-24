Post-Star to continue tradition of not publishing on Christmas Day

To our readers:

For the last decade, The Post-Star has continued our tradition of not publishing on Christmas Day. With the ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we will be continuing our tradition of not publishing on Christmas.

We will have a special e-edition available that day on poststar.com as well as our continued online coverage.

This day off from publishing allows our employees and carriers to enjoy Christmas morning with their families. With a year as challenging as 2020, we know that time is more important than ever.

Thank you to all of our readers, advertisers, carriers and employees for your loyalty and support this year. We have seen a lot of changes in 2020 and we look forward to 2021.

Thank you and have a happy and safe holiday season.

Ben Rogers is the president and director of local sales for The Post-Star. He can be reached at brogers@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0