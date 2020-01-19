Post-Star Teen Excellence Awards honorees announced for 2020

GLENS FALLS — Honorees for The Post-Star’s 2020 Teen Excellence Awards have been announced.
The Teen Excellence Awards look to go beyond academic subjects and athletics to identify outstanding young people between the ages of 13 and 19 who have demonstrated personal growth, leadership and innovation along with a commitment to the community.
Beginning this past October, teachers, coaches, youth group leaders, church leaders, educational administrators and employers were invited to nominate teens who they believe are the young leaders of tomorrow and serve as exceptional role models in their schools, jobs, communities and beyond.
The honorees are:
• Natalie Barden, 17, South Glens Falls High School
• Jodi Bartlett, 17, North Warren Central School
• Colin Bouchard, 17, Greenwich Junior-Senior High School
• Mia Cooper, 17, South Glens Falls High School
• Katherine Culliton, 17, Glens Falls High School
• Amalia Culpepper-Wehr, 17, Saratoga Springs High School
• Jack Farrell, 17, Granville Junior-Senior High School
• Morgan Fish, 17, Fort Edward Junior-Senior High School
• Sydney Gerrain, 17, Warrensburg Central School
• Abigail Getz, 17, Saratoga Springs High School
• Grace Gohn, 17, Glens Falls High School
• Eliza Hogan, 17, Hudson Falls High School
• Rachel Hunsicker, 18, Lake George Junior-Senior High School
• Gabriella Ientile, 17, Queensbury High School
• Serena Larose, 18, Warrensburg Central School
• Jovanni Mosca, 17, Corinth Central High School
• Olivia Nassivera, 17, Queensbury High School
• Emma O’Rourke, 18, Schuylerville High School
• Shannon Price, 17, Hadley-Luzerne Junior-Senior High School
• Brynna Sady, 18, Granville Junior-Senior High School
• Dylan Stevens, 17, South Glens Falls High School
• Taylor Stone, 17, Glens Falls High School
• Parker Taft, 17, South Glens Falls High School
• Karli Wood, 17, North Warren Central School
“The Post-Star is honored and humbled yet again by the absolute quality of the nominations received this year," said Brian Corcoran, publisher of The Post-Star. "We are blessed to live in a community where these selfless students use their talents and contributions to better the lives of others. We are proud to acknowledge these special teenagers for making such a positive impact on where we live and fully anticipate they will be the local leaders of tomorrow.”
The judges who had the task of selecting the recipients of the Teen Excellence Awards were chosen from within the community. In addition to Corcoran, the Judging Committee consisted of Francis Cocozza, principal of Lake George Junior-Senior High School, and Robert Nemer, president of Nemer Ford, the sponsor of the Teen Excellence Award, and president of Nemer Motor Group, four dealerships with six different brands.
The 2020 honorees will have the opportunity to apply for college scholarships made possible from several generous community donors. They will be recognized at an awards breakfast on March 11 at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury and will be featured in a special section of The Post-Star.
To attend the awards breakfast, look for a reservation form in The Post-Star starting Wednesday through March 1, or go to the paper’s website to make an online reservation: poststar.com/contests.