Post-Star seeks 20 Under 40 Awards nominees

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star is accepting nominations for its annual 20 Under 40 Awards.

The awards program's objective is to recognize young professionals under the age of 40 who show a dedication and success in their vocation; act as a role model in their career; demonstrate leadership in their business and community; and are active in community and volunteer participation.

Nominations are being accepted now through July 16.

A new feature this year will be a readers' choice award. One honoree will be chosen by Post-Star readers. The remaining 19 honorees will be selected by a judging panel.

To nominate someone, visit www.go.poststar.com/20under40 and complete the online nomination form. Or, mail in a nomination using the above criteria as a guideline to 20 Under 40, c/o The Post-Star, 76 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Nominations must be detailed and descriptive to help judges with the selection process. Nominations must be received by July 16.