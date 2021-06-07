Post-Star seeks 20 Under 40 Awards nominees

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star is accepting nominations for its annual 20 Under 40 Awards.
The awards program's objective is to recognize young professionals under the age of 40 who show a dedication and success in their vocation; act as a role model in their career; demonstrate leadership in their business and community; and are active in community and volunteer participation.
Nominations are being accepted now through July 16.
A new feature this year will be a readers' choice award. One honoree will be chosen by Post-Star readers. The remaining 19 honorees will be selected by a judging panel.
To nominate someone, visit www.go.poststar.com/20under40 and complete the online nomination form. Or, mail in a nomination using the above criteria as a guideline to 20 Under 40, c/o The Post-Star, 76 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Nominations must be detailed and descriptive to help judges with the selection process. Nominations must be received by July 16.
All individuals recognized by the 20 Under 40 Awards will be featured in a Post-Star special section and recognized at an awards luncheon tentatively scheduled on Sept. 22 at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury. Advance reservations are required, with details to follow at a later date.
In addition, The Post-Star is looking for business partners in the community to sponsor this event. If interested, contact Patti Crotty at pcrotty@poststar.com or 518-742-3287 for more information.