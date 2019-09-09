The slow road to a press-free building continued this week with the removal of The Post-Star’s ink tank.
The huge tank used to be full of soy-based ink.
“The thing that would keep me up at night would be letting it run dry. We had notations on the side of the tank, how many days we had left, just to make sure it didn’t run dry,” said Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran.
Now, with The Post-Star being printed at the Daily Gazette in Schenectady, an ink tank isn’t needed.
This week, EPS of Vermont is cutting apart the 2,500-gallon tank, which has already been drained.
As each person-sized piece is removed, two workers are scraping the ink off the metal.
It’s a long process. The workers expect it to take about a week.
In the end, the metal will be scrapped.
You have free articles remaining.
In June, The Post-Star scrapped 1,500 tons of metal from its press after having it taken apart.
First, The Post-Star sold off any usable items left on the press — motors, rollers and the like. Some items were given to other newspapers in Lee Enterprises, which owns The Post-Star.
But most of the press was well beyond its useful life. Metal fatigue had become a problem, with parts breaking in hard-to-reach areas. The press was breaking down regularly as The Post-Star was negotiating to move printing to the Daily Gazette in October 2017.
Now, with no need to maintain press equipment, The Post-Star will sell its Lawrence Street building and move to a smaller office.
“This is all stuff that has to happen first to make the property sellable,” Corcoran said.
The tank removal is the last of those projects.
“We’ve been cleaning out all our outer warehouses all summer. This is it,” he said.
No buyer for the property — and no new location for The Post-Star — has been announced yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.