Post-Star receives $5,000 grant from Facebook to support COVID-19 reporting

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star recently was awarded $5,000 from the Facebook Journalism Project, the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association to cover unexpected costs associated with reporting on the COVID-19 crisis.

In early April, a total of $1 million in a second round of grants was awarded to news organizations in the United States and Canada to help fill immediate gaps for resource-constrained newsrooms. The Facebook Journalism Project doubled the total grant pool to $2 million after more than 200 publishers applied in the first 48 hours after the application launched in March.

In addition to The Post-Star, 25 local newsrooms in New York state were selected in the second round to receive a combined $130,000 in funding, with each recipient getting $5,000, according to a Facebook Journalism Project news release.

The grants are aimed at supporting tools for journalists to work remotely, increasing coverage to inform communities and combat misinformation, as well as covering costs associated with serving vulnerable and at-risk communities.

This is a part of Facebook's broader effort to provide support around COVID-19, including a separate $1 million in grants to support fact-checkers and a recently announced additional $25 million in relief grants, according to the news release.

Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran thanked Facebook and said the grant will allow for better reporting from the field.

“We will be able to purchase new equipment to allow for more livestreams and better quality multimedia components to our stories, especially when reporting from rural areas,” Corcoran said. “The Post-Star has seen record readership during the COVID-19 crisis, and these tools will enhance our future reporting.”