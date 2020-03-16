Post-Star office closed to non-employees

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star office is closed to all non-employees effective immediately, in response to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 regionally and in New York state.

Payments can be dropped off at a lockbox in the vestibule at The Post-Star office at 76 Lawrence St. in Glens Falls. The general public will not be permitted to enter the office but can discuss issues with staff from the front window at the vestibule.