COLONIE — The Post-Star was honored with eight Awards for Excellence by the New York News Publishers Association on Wednesday night at the Hearst Media Center.
It was the most of any newspaper in the 10,000 to 25,000 circulation category. The Plattsburgh Press-Republican had six awards, the Olean Times-Herald five and the Finger Lake Times three.
"We again are very proud that The Post-Star’s outstanding journalism and opinion pieces have been recognized by our peers," said Post-Star Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran. "Our commitment to local coverage is unparalleled in the Glens Falls region and will continue for years to come."
Ken Tingley, The Post-Star’s editor, was honored for editorial writing and column writing. It marked the third straight year that Tingley swept honors in both writing categories.
The winning editorial entry included a series of editorials centered on the 2018 congressional race between Rep. Elise Stefanik and Tedra Cobb, including one that asked them both not to lie and another that called out Rep. Stefanik for inaccuracies in her political advertising.
“This cogent, plain-talk series of editorials makes a basic plea for honesty and civility in a political world where such qualities are rare,” the judges said. “A wonderfully strategized approach to seek accountability.”
Tingley’s winning entry in columns covered a variety of subjects, from a mother’s story of dealing with her child’s addiction, to the ongoing priest scandal in the Catholic church, to a Moreau couple dealing with the death of their child, a teacher’s refusal to arm herself at school and the bravery of his colleague, Will Doolittle, and Will’s wife Bella in publicly tackling their struggle with her diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s.
“Great writing transcends the subject matter, and great writing illuminates the subject matter. Ken Tingley is a great writer,” said the judges. “These columns are punchy, emotional, thought-provoking, heartfelt slices of life.”
The newspaper also took two of the three sports awards, taking top honors for Distinguished Live Sports Coverage for its coverage on the 2018 state Federation basketball tournament, while former sportswriter Ellis Williams was given the Distinguished Sports Writing Award for his story “Sinking Records” about Joe Girard III’s record-setting basketball career at Glens Falls.
“For basketball fans, this coverage is thoroughly enjoyable, comprehensive and squarely centered on the human dimension, not simply points, wins and losses,” the judges said about the state tourney coverage. “Great planning, strategy and great execution. Extra points for journeying to Brooklyn to bring a hometown flavor to a feature on one competitor.”
Sports Editor Greg Brownell and sportswriters Will Springstead, Pete Tobey and Williams all contributed to the effort.
Gwendolyn Craig was honored for Distinguished Beat Reporting for an ongoing series of stories on the local environment.
“Ms. Craig provides readers with extensively reported environmental news that she makes easy to understand through hands-on references and what-it-means impact,” the judges said. “She shares the impact on the environment, but just as importantly, on families and quality of life.”
Will Doolittle and Adam Colver were honored for Distinguished Multi-Media Coverage for Doolittle and his wife Bella’s ongoing blog, “The Alzheimer’s Chronicles.”
“Word, photos, video, podcast and great writing. A sad, yet compelling chronicle of changing lives,” the judges wrote. “This entry is an exceptional example of using digital tools in an exceptional way.”
Don Lehman was honored for Distinguished Online Blog, and the 2018 Outlook section, coordinated by City Editor Bob Condon and produced by The Post-Star staff, was honored with the Distinguished News Supplement.
