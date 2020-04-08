You are the owner of this article.
Post-Star launches Shop Local marketplace for local businesses
Post-Star launches Shop Local marketplace for local businesses

Buy Local

To our valued readers:

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Shop Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace

Brian Corcoran

Corcoran

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this difficult time.

Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Shop Local page to see who is offering gift cards by clicking https://localbusiness.lee.net/post-star.

