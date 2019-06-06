SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Post-Star was honored for the eighth time by the New York State Associated Press Association with its “Newspaper of Distinction” Saturday night, while also getting top honors in nine different journalism categories as the state AP honored broadcast and print journalists around the state.
The nine first-place awards were the most of any newspaper in the Division II circulation category and second highest of any newspaper in the state.
The judges said this of The Post-Star: “Hyper-local, complete coverage of news and sports raises this submission above the rest.”
“Community journalism is at the core of what we do,” said Post-Star Interim Publisher Brian Corcoran. “To be honored as one of the best in New York state by the AP is humbling and makes us proud. Our commitment to producing high quality news on a daily basis is unwavering and will continue for years to come in all forms of media from print to digital and everything in between.”
Among the nine first-place honors was a sweep in the Public Service category with Gwendolyn Craig earning top honors for environmental coverage and Don Lehman and Kathleen Moore sharing second place for their stories on understaffed nursing homes.
“I’d be lying if I said it was easy doing good journalism these days,” Editor Ken Tingley said. “It is a daily challenge, but our reporters and editors continually do dazzling work that continues to make a difference in the community.”
Also earning top honors were Tingley for column writing, Pete Tobey for sports writing, Angela Valden for best illustration or graphic, Erin Reid Coker for sports photo, Adam Colver, Michael Goot and Lehman for best digital storytelling and Colver and Doolittle for best podcast, which the judges seemed especially moved by.
Read The Post-Star's ongoing series looking at early onset Alzheimer's disease with Bella Doolittle and her husband, Projects Editor Will Doolittle.
“A 38-minute podcast definitely worth hearing and rewarding,” the judges wrote of “The Alzheimer’s Chronicles. “Not an easy subject to capture, but the voices and subject matter are compelling and inspiring. A brave project.”
Doolittle also took a second place for his editorial writing.
The judges highlighted Tingley’s column about a mother still struggling with her daughter’s troubled life.
“The 'Love you to the moon’ column in particular is haunting,” the judges wrote. “It raises troubling questions about the assumptions we make about our loved ones, and about the nature of good and evil. All three columns are beautifully written, well-structured and bold in their approach.”
Tobey’s sports feature was a heart-tugging profile of a high school wrestler who cannot hear in which the judges said, “Excellent feature about a remarkable wrestler who can’t hear. Feature tells a tremendous story in an informative and entertaining manner.”
QUEENSBURY — Step into a wrestling tournament at a local high school gymnasium and one is awash in noise — matches being contested on three or…
Colver, Goot and Lehman were honored with a first place for their teamwork in digital storytelling for their reporting on a Corinth woman who was shot in her home. The coverage included a story, maps, video and social media posts which the judges called “Effective digital storytelling.”
CORINTH — State Police said Saturday that the Corinth woman who was shot to death Thursday night was accidentally killed by her husband as he …
The look of the newspaper also received high marks by the judges with the newspaper winning first place for News Design while sweeping first and second place honors in the feature and sports design category.
Former News Editor Valden swept the Illustration or Graphic category with a first place for her “Finding a Drug Rehab: A Choice Made at Random” illustration and a second place for her graphic on Adirondack Balloon Festival parking.
Choosing a drug rehab facility for in-patient care is still a shot in the dark, even though the state is now running a website that tries to u…
Reid-Coker’s winning entry in the sports photo category was the perfectly timed image of the Lake George basketball team celebrating its championship.
Moore also took home a second place in enterprise reporting for her story on the difficulty in finding drug rehabilitation for loved ones while Craig earned a second-place honor for her video on a Fort Edward archaeological dig.
David Blow, a former full-time reporter and editor who is now a journalism professor at Castleton State, took a second place in the competitive feature writing category with the judges writing, “Gripping story of color and drama. The writing answers all the questions, but also paints a picture of the moments of pain and celebration. David Blow captured the personalities of the woman, her friends and the donor.”
The Post-Star took home nine first places and eight seconds.
