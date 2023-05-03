QUEENSBURY — The American Nurses Association expanded National Nurses Week into national Nurses Month; with each week in May broken into a specific aspect of awareness and appreciation for nurses: Self-care Week, Recognition Week, Professional Development Week, and Community Engagement Week.

To kick off the four-weeklong celebration of all things nursey, The Post-Star held its annual “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” reader-submission campaign. Nine local nurses were selected by a panel of judges, with the tenth, award winner chosen by the readers. All 10 nurses were honored at a breakfast on Wednesday sponsored by SUNY Adirondack, The Glens Falls Hospital, Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Bare Bones Furniture and Mattress, and Parks Heritage Federal Credit Union.

The 10 celebrated nurses were Dawn Poff, Alyssa Schmidt, Valerie Parker, Elizabeth Muoio, Gene Mulligan, Carol Byron, Brenda Brown Hayes, Josh Beck, Billie Acevedo and Krista Millington.

“We live the human experience with our patients, from the beginning of life to its end,” said Laura Pfeifer, assistant vice president of nursing operations and associate chief nursing officer at Glens Falls Hospital, who spoke at the event. “We see the joy. We see the heartbreak. Through it all, you have a nurse there holding the patient's hand, recognizing the first symptoms of decline, intervening to alleviate pain and suffering, and cheering the patient on through victories and miracles.”

Pfeifer acknowledged that many times, nurses spend so much of their time caring for their patients, that they can neglect their own wellbeing.

“Twelve, 13, 16 hours, day and night, and sometimes we don’t take care of ourselves. We don’t eat enough. We don’t drink enough, and we run from room to room,” she said. “Sometimes we have situations where the outcome isn’t great and we have to grieve and cry silently, and do it quickly because we have to go right to the next room and help the next patient.”

Compounded by the stress and anxiety of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfeifer said the dedication of nurses to the work they do and the people they serve needs to be not only acknowledged, but celebrated.

“Sometimes these nurses also experience incivility and sometimes even violence from patients. So, just to let them know that we’re here for them. We’re working on these things. We’re trying to find solutions, and any appreciation and thanks that they get is important to them,” she said. “Sometimes we’re the face of long waits and policies that people don’t agree with, but we are just trying to do the very best that we can for our patients and our community.”

“I think that they have to be reminded that we really appreciate them and we know the difficulties that they go through,” she added. “(Nurses should) enjoy all of the celebrations and accolades and the tokens of appreciation this month coming their way, because they do the most important work and deserve all of the celebration.”

Look for the “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care,” special section in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star to read about the nine finalists and the reader’s choice award winner.