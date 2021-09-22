Post-Star honors area's best at 20 Under 40 event

QUEENSBURY — A wide array of professions were represented at The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 awards ceremony on Wednesday, but recipients shared a bond: A deep love for their community and a passion to help others.
Recipients of the award, along with family and friends, gathered at Adirondack Hall on the campus of SUNY Adirondack for a socially distanced luncheon — the first in-person event hosted by the newspaper in more than a year, because of the pandemic.
Greg Seeley, a patrol officer with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, was among the honorees.
He said he was honored to be recognized, adding that the list of recipients, which included entrepreneurs, lawyers, event planners and engineers, among others — spoke to how vibrant the community is.
“It’s amazing to be in the same room as some of these people,” Seeley said.
Seeley, a Warrensburg resident who was selected by readers of The Post-Star, said he was “shocked” to have been nominated, but his wife, Samantha, and mother, Suzanne Glebus, said he is more than deserving.
In addition to his service with the Sheriff’s Office, Seeley volunteers with the Warrensburg Fire Company and has worked to help others since he was a child, Glebus said.
“He’s always been involved. From the time he was a child, he’s always tried to help the community,” she said. “It’s very rare I can go any place without someone saying to be, ‘Oh, your son helped me so much.’”
A total of 80 individuals were nominated for the honor this year.
A panel of three judges selected the winners. They were: Ben Rogers, The Post-Star’s president and director of local sales and marketing; Mindy Wilson, SUNY Adirondack’s associated vice president of human resources and payroll and affirmative action officer and deputy Title IX coordinator; and Michael Bittel, Adirondack Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
“It’s just amazing the quality of folks we have in this region that make this community special,” Bittel said during the ceremony.
For Holly DeKleine, a Queensbury resident who works as a sales representative for Nepromo, the honor came as a surprise.
“I actually found out when a friend tagged me on Facebook,” she said. “I was shocked because there were so many people who I think do more than I do — I was kind of humbled and shocked.”
When she’s not working, DeKleine spends her free time volunteering for a number of community organizations, including the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, Glens Falls Hospital Foundation and EDC Warren County.
Elsewhere, Leah Breeyear, a community educator with Planned Parenthood, said she had dreamed of being nominated for the award since moving to Fort Edward in 2014 from Clifton Park.
“I moved to this area in 2014 and I remember seeing events in Glens Falls and this came up. I thought, ‘This is cool’ because they recognize community leaders, people that are community-facing and young people, which I think is really great,” she said.
In her role with Planned Parenthood, Breeyear has counseled youths throughout Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties and volunteers for a number of organizations. She began teaching a health course at SUNY Adirondack this semester.
“I love this community,” she said. “I’m never leaving.”
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.