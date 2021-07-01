Post-Star honored with nine NYNPA awards

The Headliner Awards, founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, is one of the oldest and largest journalism contests in the country. Newspapers from across the country, large and small, took part in this year’s contest.

First place in health, medical and science writing went to a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who wrote about a woman who died while in custody of the state of Wisconsin.

The Doolittles’ work focuses on their journey — four and a half years long, so far — following Bella’s diagnosis of younger onset Alzheimer’s disease. The podcast explores the changing dynamics of their relationship and the humor and love that remain. The columns explore Will’s struggle to come to terms with the effects of the disease.

APSE Awards

The Post-Star’s sports department recently won several awards in a national writing contest held by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Four stories from 2020 were named to the top 10 in Class D, the division for papers with smaller circulations.

Sportswriter Pete Tobey and former sportswriter Will Springstead took third place in the short features category for their story on Fort Edward High School dealing with the possibility of losing its sports teams.