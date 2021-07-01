Post-Star honored with nine NYNPA awards

The Post-Star recently received nine first-place awards in the New York News Publishers Association 2020 Awards for Excellence competition for the 10,000-24,999 circulation class, including honors for community service.
In the Distinguished Community Service category, reporter Chad Arnold and Projects Editor Will Doolittle were honored for a series of articles and an editorial focusing on local police reform committees that initially were meeting without public notice. After The Post-Star’s initial Sunday story was published, committees announced plans for greater public involvement.
“Chad Arnold’s ongoing coverage of local communities’ response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order to develop a more community-based approach to policing effectively exposes local officials for their lack of transparency in the process and holds them accountable, while keeping the public well informed,” the judges wrote.
Former Post-Star reporter Kathleen Moore, now a reporter with the Albany Times Union, was honored with the Distinguished Investigative Reporting award for her stories on the spread of COVID-19 from a small party and how it disrupted more than one school district’s schedules. “Even though officials declined to discuss the particulars, she finds them and provides a more complete picture to the community,” judges wrote of Moore’s story. “It’s also a valuable lesson of caution for the community amid a pandemic.”
Other winning categories were for Distinguished Online Blog for Doolittle’s blog, Shelf Reflection, about books, new and old, known and obscure. The blog, the judges wrote, “artfully link(s) the books he is reading to current events. Well worth stopping by.”
Also, Doolittle was honored for headline writing.
Reporter Michael Goot and former Online Editor Adam Colver were honored for Distinguished Breaking News Coverage for coverage of storms that wreaked havoc in the Whitehall area.
Colver and former Night Editor Jackson Gerker were honored for Distinguished Page Design/Presentation for a front page that announced the shutdown of sporting events and activities across the region at the start of the pandemic.
Gerker was also honored with a Distinguished News Photography award for his nighttime photo from the middle of a Black Lives Matter rally in Glens Falls. Judges said the photo “captures the civil dialogue between a protester and counterprotester … with a sheriff’s deputy between them appearing completely low key — a glimpse of calm amid the broader tension of the event.”
Ken Tingley, who retired as editor of The Post-Star last year, was honored for Distinguished Column Writing and Distinguished Editorial Writing. For his editorials, the judges cited Tingley’s “tackling (of) important issues with facts and persuasive logic,” and for his columns, judges wrote that “Tingley writes from the heart, which make his columns so compelling.”
“Newspapers get regular feedback from readers and through daily staff discussions. But there aren’t many opportunities to have peers in the news business review a media outlet’s work. One of those times is through newspaper contests,” said Local News Editor Bob Condon. “Last year was tough for everyone and every business, including our staff, who on their own individual initiatives, often working remotely, persisted in finding time to focus on stories, editorials, columns, blogs and photos that had impact and mattered in our community.”
Post-Star staff members were also recognized in recent months in several national contests, including the National Headliner Awards and the Associated Press Sports Editors national writing contest.
National Headliner Awards
Will and Bella Doolittle’s “Alzheimer’s Chronicles,” a combination of columns written by Will and podcasts done by the couple, was honored with a second place in the “health, medical and science writing” category of the 2021 National Headliner Awards.
The Headliner Awards, founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, is one of the oldest and largest journalism contests in the country. Newspapers from across the country, large and small, took part in this year’s contest.
First place in health, medical and science writing went to a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who wrote about a woman who died while in custody of the state of Wisconsin.
The Doolittles’ work focuses on their journey — four and a half years long, so far — following Bella’s diagnosis of younger onset Alzheimer’s disease. The podcast explores the changing dynamics of their relationship and the humor and love that remain. The columns explore Will’s struggle to come to terms with the effects of the disease.
APSE Awards
The Post-Star’s sports department recently won several awards in a national writing contest held by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Four stories from 2020 were named to the top 10 in Class D, the division for papers with smaller circulations.
Sportswriter Pete Tobey and former sportswriter Will Springstead took third place in the short features category for their story on Fort Edward High School dealing with the possibility of losing its sports teams.
In the breaking news category, Tobey, Springstead, Sports Editor Greg Brownell and news reporter Michael Goot placed seventh with a story about the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the local sports scene.
Two stories from The Post-Star’s “Where Are They Now?” series made the top 10, both written by Brownell. A story about the 2010 Hometown Classic tied for seventh in explanatory reporting and a story on the 2008 Salem girls soccer team tied for ninth in the long features category.