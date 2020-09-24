Post-Star honored with 11 awards by New York News Publishers Association

The Post-Star was honored this month by the New York News Publishers Association with 11 Awards for Excellence.
In past years, the awards have been publicly announced and handed out at a mid-September event, often in Albany. This year, because of the pandemic, the Sept. 17 Awards for Excellence for 2019 program was canceled.
In the 10,000 to 25,000 circulation category, The Post-Star was honored with the Community Service award for its reporting and editorials focused on Glens Falls Hospital’s finances. News stories by reporter Kathleen Moore and editorials by Projects Editor Will Doolittle and now-retired Editor Ken Tingley made up the entry.
In addition, The Post-Star was honored in the following categories:
Breaking News Coverage: Former Post-Star reporter Gwendolyn Craig, now with the Adirondack Explorer
- news magazine, was honored for her coverage of a fatal Queensbury stabbing off Bay Road in May 2019.
- Editorial Writing: Doolittle was honored for an entry that included a series of editorials on a variety of subjects.
- Multi-Media Presentation: The “Glens Falls Champions” project was honored. Sports Editor Greg Brownell, sportswriters Pete Tobey and Will Springstead, former
Post-Star
- sportswriter Ellis Williams and freelance photographer Erin Reid Coker contributed to an online element about Glens Falls winning the Federation basketball title.
- Online Blog: Former reporter Don Lehman was honored for an entry that included examples of his prolific and wide-ranging blog posts.
- Online Photo Gallery: The colors and autumn majesty of the Adirondack Balloon Festival, as brought home in photos by Craig, Digital Editor Adam Colver and freelance photographers Shawn LaChapelle, Jenn March and Mel Auffredou, earned top recognition.
- Headline Writing: Doolittle was honored for his headline to a story about rental policies involving a local developer/landlord who was charging rent after a tenant had passed away: “Families: Even after death, rent still due.”
- Sports Column Writing: Williams, who now covers the Cleveland Browns for Cleveland.com, garnered honors in this category for an entry that included a column on Joseph Girard III.
- Column Writing: Doolittle had the winning entry for examples of his column writing.
- Live Sports Coverage:
The Post-Star’s
- coverage of the State Boys Basketball Tournament was honored, with Brownell, Williams, Springstead, Tobey, Coker, LaChapelle, Tingley and former reporter Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli contributing.
- News Supplement: The business progress section, Outlook 2019, was honored. Reporter Michael Goot, along with Moore, Lehman, Phalen-Tomaselli and freelance writer Evan Lawrence contributed stories to the section, which was edited by Local News Editor Bob Condon.
