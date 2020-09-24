Post-Star honored with 11 awards by New York News Publishers Association

The Post-Star was honored this month by the New York News Publishers Association with 11 Awards for Excellence.

In past years, the awards have been publicly announced and handed out at a mid-September event, often in Albany. This year, because of the pandemic, the Sept. 17 Awards for Excellence for 2019 program was canceled.

In the 10,000 to 25,000 circulation category, The Post-Star was honored with the Community Service award for its reporting and editorials focused on Glens Falls Hospital’s finances. News stories by reporter Kathleen Moore and editorials by Projects Editor Will Doolittle and now-retired Editor Ken Tingley made up the entry.

In addition, The Post-Star was honored in the following categories:

Breaking News Coverage: Former Post-Star reporter Gwendolyn Craig, now with the Adirondack Explorer

news magazine, was honored for her coverage of a fatal Queensbury stabbing off Bay Road in May 2019.

Editorial Writing: Doolittle was honored for an entry that included a series of editorials on a variety of subjects.

Multi-Media Presentation: The “Glens Falls Champions” project was honored. Sports Editor Greg Brownell, sportswriters Pete Tobey and Will Springstead, former