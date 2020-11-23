 Skip to main content
Post-Star entrance area closed to public
The Post-Star is continuing to restrict visits inside its building and now has added additional precautions to help stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The front vestibule area, which had been open to customers, is now closed to the public.

In-person business transactions at The Post-Star office are no longer permitted. This is being done out of an abundance of caution to protect the public as well as employees.

For subscription questions, please call the local office at 518-792-3131. To contact the news department, please call 518-742-3250.

