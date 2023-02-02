GLENS FALLS — Many faces and changes have passed through The Post-Star newsroom at 76 Lawrence St. since Bob Condon joined the team in 1993.

The 63-year-old editor, raised in Bennington, Vermont, announced his retirement to the editorial staff in a meeting on Wednesday, just months shy of 30 years as an editor at the daily paper. His last day on the job will be Feb. 28.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, but it’s time,” Condon said. “Thirty years is a good reminder of time passed.”

He recognized the “stable place we are in” at the local office with the addition of a new reporter last week, as well as the initiatives being made internally at Lee Enterprises, owner of The Post-Star, including the addition of a new Public Service Journalism Team that recently investigated the Saratoga Biochar Solutions proposal.

Condon’s wife is also retiring this March, and the couple is hoping for more opportunities to visit his father and sister, who live in Florida.

“My father, a smart, with-it 96-year-old widower, would like me a bit closer. My sister is at his apartment a lot in Florida, but there are times when I should be. My wife and I are looking at opportunities to make this happen,” he said in a note to the freelance reporters and photographers he has worked with for years.

He chuckled at the suggestion he might become a “snowbird,” but did indicate moving south after retirement was not off the table.

“I have no set plans, but aside from spending more time with my father, I hope to find more time to report and write. I’ve spent not enough time writing and far too much time line editing, but that’s what the job called for,” he shrugged. “I always tried to give the best assignments to the full-time reporters or regular freelancers who were looking for a story or photo. In hindsight, I would have liked to write more, edit less, but no complaints.”

Condon began at The Post-Star as the regional editor in August 1993, after working for several daily and weekly publications throughout New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, before shifting into the positions of city editor and, lastly, local news editor, when Ken Tingley retired as Post-Star editor in mid-2020.

Dave Blow, a college professor, freelance reporter and former Post-Star reporter and editor, worked alongside Condon for 12 years, some of which he spent as Condon’s assistant city editor.

“What I remember most about us together was actually just how different we are, but how well that worked. I was the rah-rah guy, getting reporters jazzed up and Bob was the quiet planner, always looking ahead at bigger projects. He was always the nuts-and-bolts guy,” Blow told The Post-Star on Wednesday.

He said Condon has maintained a high level of professionalism and dignity his whole career and most people wouldn’t know “he’s really pretty funny.”

“He’s a really good guy and I think everyone would probably agree on that, and he was always very fair and treated everyone well. I don’t think many people could say a bad word about Bob, and as a city editor that’s saying something in my opinion,” Blow said.

Condon said he would miss most “working with reporters on the day-to-day story discussions and seeing a story through to its best potential,” and, when asked, he offered a few words of advice for his successor.

“The only advice to a successor would be follow your gut instincts, create your own path and keep up with AP Stylebook updates,” he said. “The Glens Falls area benefits by a competitive news environment, with a lot of strong reporting online and in print. This is good for readers and the news organizations themselves.”

A search is underway by Lee Enterprises for the next leader of The Post-Star newsroom.