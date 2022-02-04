Post-Star deliveries delayed by storm

Due to the winter storm, delivery of Friday’s Post-Star has been delayed. We will make every attempt to deliver on Saturday.
A head-on crash on state Route 4 involving two cars resulted in the death of a Vermont man on Friday night.
Alexander West’s failure to accept responsibility for the crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was a key reason why he was denied parole.
Members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors have expressed concern over women being left out of prominent positions on committees.
The arrest comes after an investigation that began last February, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney has been assigned as special prosecutor for a criminal investigation involving Fort Edward Police Sgt. Dean Watkins.
Warren County would be split into separate congressional districts under a new redistricting plan that the state Senate and Assembly are expected to vote on later this week.
A Hoffman Car Wash planned for a lot on Route 9 will not disrupt traffic patterns, according to a traffic study conducted in 2021.
A Queensbury man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle from a business and hitting parked vehicles outside Home Depot.
A new congressional redistricting plan is an attempt by Democrats to punish U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, said Glens Falls Republican Chairman Michael Borgos.
A third arrest in connection with a Christmas Eve burglary in Hartford was made by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
