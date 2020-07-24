Post-Star announces annual 20 Under 40 Awards judging panel

He is a native of Queensbury and a graduate of Queensbury High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Rhode Island Active in the community, he currently serves on the board of Hudson Headwaters, as secretary and previously as treasurer. He is an active member with Kiwanis and was the president for six years. He has served on the Friends of Crandall Public Library board of directors and has been involved with United Way, JDRF and Boy Scouts. Kevin and his wife live in Queensbury and have been married for 12 years. They have three children, two dogs and 20 koi fish.

Mindy Wilson is SUNY Adirondack's associate vice president of human resources and payroll and affirmative action officer and deputy Title IX coordinator for the college. She has worked at the school since July 2014.

Prior to joining SUNY Adirondack, Wilson was employed as the director of human resources for more than 11 years with Community, Work and Independence Inc. in Glens Falls. Wilson is a graduate of College of St. Joseph. She is the past president and board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. She currently serves on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity.

She serves on committees and volunteers her time for several organizations including the ARCC Business Council, Wait House, Special Olympics and United Way. In 2012, Wilson was a recipient of the 20 Under 40 Award. Mindy resides in Fort Ann with her husband, Duane Vaughn, and their dog Oliver.

