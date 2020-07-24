Post-Star announces annual 20 Under 40 Awards judging panel

GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star has announced the judging panel for the 14th annual 20 Under 40 Awards.
The awards program's objective is to recognize young professionals under the age of 40 who show a dedication and success in their vocation, act as a role model in their career, demonstrate leadership in their business and community and are active in community and volunteer participation.
Nominations were accepted starting in May and will be reviewed by judges in the coming week, with 2020 honorees to be announced starting Aug. 10 in The Post-Star and on poststar.com.
All individuals recognized by the 20 Under 40 Awards will be featured in a Post-Star special section and recognized at an awards luncheon at a later date.
The 20 Under 40 awards judges for 2020 are as follows:
Brian Corcoran, president and publisher of The Post-Star. He has been employed at The Post-Star since 2007, originally as controller and then took on the additional role as operations director in 2011. Corcoran is also a regional finance director for Lee Enterprises with financial oversight of The Post-Star and The Citizen in Auburn.
Prior to joining the paper, Corcoran was controller at Champlain Stone Ltd. in Warrensburg and a financial analyst at the General Electric Research Center in Niskayuna. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Le Moyne College and an MBA in accounting from Union College.
Corcoran currently serves as board treasurer for the Rotary Club of Glens Falls and Tri-County United Way. He also serves on the board of directors of the Family YMCA of Glens Falls. He previously served as president of the board of directors at the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs and board treasurer for The Conkling Center in Glens Falls.
Pam Fisher is Skidmore College’s associate director of employer outreach and strategic communications. She has worked at the school since April 2016. Prior to joining Skidmore, Fisher was membership manager for the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, and was nationally recognized as a top chamber executive for new sales development. Fisher earned her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and earned her MBA from the University at Albany. She is also a 2013 graduate of Leadership Adirondack.
Fisher has served on the board of directors of the Adirondack Theatre Festival since 2015, and has also volunteered her time to organizations such as Junior Achievement of Northeastern NY, SUNY Adirondack Foundation, Art in the Public Eye, Family YMCA of Glens Falls, NYS Special Olympics and The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
This past year, Fisher led a capital campaign to fund the purchase and installation of a state-of-the-art hearing loop at the Charles R. Wood Theater. Fisher progressively lost most of her hearing in her 20s, and received a cochlear implant in 2012. She is a vocal advocate for individuals with hearing loss and has been a contributing writer on the topic in several publications. In 2015, Fisher was a recipient of a 20 Under 40 Award.
She resides in Glens Falls with her husband, Jeff Fisher, and their two children, Colin and Claire.
Tom Lyons is co-founder of Glens Falls Living, a local media company, and The Yellow Note LLC, a lifestyle marketing studio that specializes in helping businesses and brands elevate their social media and web presence through photography and social media strategy. Prior to that, he spent a 20-year career in health care spanning operations, sales, and development, including most recently with Hudson Headwaters Health Network and The Glen at Hiland Meadows.
He is a graduate of Hartwick College and holds a master’s degree in business from The Sage Colleges. He currently serves as president of the Glens Falls Family YMCA board of directors, volunteers time as a member of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee and is a member of Glens Falls Rotary. Tom is a former board member of Hudson Headwaters, and past board member and president of Tri-County United Way.
Lyons was a recipient of a 20 Under 40 Award in 2013 and is a member of the 2012 ARCC Leadership Adirondack class. He resides in Glens Falls with his wife, Briana, and their two rescue dogs, Murphy and Max.
Kevin Porpora joined Glens Falls National Bank in 2001 as a teller and has held various customer service positions in the Branch Services Division and as direct consumer lending associate in the Loan Department. He was promoted to direct loan officer in 2005 and to mortgage originator and residential loan officer in 2011.
He is a native of Queensbury and a graduate of Queensbury High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Rhode Island Active in the community, he currently serves on the board of Hudson Headwaters, as secretary and previously as treasurer. He is an active member with Kiwanis and was the president for six years. He has served on the Friends of Crandall Public Library board of directors and has been involved with United Way, JDRF and Boy Scouts. Kevin and his wife live in Queensbury and have been married for 12 years. They have three children, two dogs and 20 koi fish.
Mindy Wilson is SUNY Adirondack's associate vice president of human resources and payroll and affirmative action officer and deputy Title IX coordinator for the college. She has worked at the school since July 2014.
Prior to joining SUNY Adirondack, Wilson was employed as the director of human resources for more than 11 years with Community, Work and Independence Inc. in Glens Falls. Wilson is a graduate of College of St. Joseph. She is the past president and board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. She currently serves on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity.
She serves on committees and volunteers her time for several organizations including the ARCC Business Council, Wait House, Special Olympics and United Way. In 2012, Wilson was a recipient of the 20 Under 40 Award. Mindy resides in Fort Ann with her husband, Duane Vaughn, and their dog Oliver.
