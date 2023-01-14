Positive COVID cases steadily continue

Warren County Health Services reported 24 new COVID cases, including eight home tests, on Friday and 35 new cases on Thursday.

Hospitalizations of county residents increased by two on Friday, with eight people now in the hospital. On Friday, Glens Falls Hospital reported a total of 13 COVID patients, with one person in the ICU.

Warren County has recorded 101 new cases in the past five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is now at 4.6%.

The next Warren County vaccine clinic offering the Moderna bivalent booster is Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Registration information is available on the county website.

According to statewide data as of Friday, 49,675 out of the 64,265 county residents, have received first and second doses to complete the primary vaccine series.

Washington County

According to statewide data, out of the 149 test results recorded on Friday, 13 new COVID cases were identified.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was up to 5.6%.

As of Friday, of the 61,197 county residents, 40,031 have completed the primary vaccine series.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul is encouraging New Yorkers to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as well as the flu, to reduce the strain on hospitals due to an increased number of patients with respiratory viruses.

On Friday, the state reported 4,287 new COVID cases out of the 62,582 test results recorded.

Currently, 3,518 people are hospitalized with the virus statewide, with 503 new patients admitted on Friday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.8%.

According to the CDC, 90.5% of state residents over 18 have completed the vaccine series, but only 15% are up to date with booster doses.