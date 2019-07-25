{{featured_button_text}}

Construction and utility work will close northbound and southbound lanes of the Northway on Saturday morning, according to 511NY.

All lanes of the Northway southbound between exits 19 and 18 will be closed with detours in place from 6 to 9 a.m.

Similar road work, will be happening in the Northway northbound lanes between exits 16 and 18 from 6 to 9 a.m.

Detours will be in place during this time and drivers are urged to use caution in these areas or to avoid the area entirely.

