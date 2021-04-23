Portion of Warren Street in Queensbury to close for culvert repair

QUEENSBURY — A section of Warren Street will be closed over the weekend to replace a culvert.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The street will be closed between Brayton Avenue and Highland Avenue from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday. Traffic will follow a posted detour, using Ridge Street (State Route 9L) and Quaker Road (State Route 254).
Motorists are advised that work is scheduled to continue at this location through April 30.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today