Portion of Warren Street in Queensbury to close for culvert repair
Portion of Warren Street in Queensbury to close for culvert repair

QUEENSBURY — A section of Warren Street will be closed over the weekend to replace a culvert.

The street will be closed between Brayton Avenue and Highland Avenue from 6 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday. Traffic will follow a posted detour, using Ridge Street (State Route 9L) and Quaker Road (State Route 254).

Motorists are advised that work is scheduled to continue at this location through April 30.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

