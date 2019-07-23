{{featured_button_text}}

HAMPTON — The portion of Route 4 between Golf Course Road and Route 9 that was closed because of a midday crash has now reopened. 

All lanes reopened about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. 

A utility pole and wires were knocked down because of the 12:30 p.m. crash, according to the NY Alert system.

According to Vermont State Police, Route 4 is closed at the Fair Haven Welcome Center and traffic will be diverted through New York due to a traffic accident.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. 

Check back at www.poststar.com for updates.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

