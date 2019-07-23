HAMPTON — The portion of Route 4 between Golf Course Road and Route 9 that was closed because of a midday crash has now reopened.
All lanes reopened about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.
A utility pole and wires were knocked down because of the 12:30 p.m. crash, according to the NY Alert system.
According to Vermont State Police, Route 4 is closed at the Fair Haven Welcome Center and traffic will be diverted through New York due to a traffic accident.
Drivers should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
