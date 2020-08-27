 Skip to main content
Portion of Dix Avenue in Glens Falls to be repaved beginning Monday
Portion of Dix Avenue in Glens Falls to be repaved beginning Monday

GLENS FALLS — Construction crews on Monday will begin milling and repaving a portion of Dix Avenue.

Crews will begin milling the roadway from Platt Street to the city line on Aug. 31 and repave the same stretch of roadway the following day.

Work is weather permitting and the schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are being advised to seek alternate routes. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

