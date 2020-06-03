Portion of Broad Street in Glens Falls to close Thursday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — A portion of Broad Street will be closed Thursday night into Friday as the city looks to connect water and sewer lines as part of the Broad Street Commons project.

Broad Street will be closed between Luzerne Road and Staple Street beginning 8 p.m. Thursday, until 7 a.m. Friday, according to a press release.

Traffic will be detoured around the work zone on Thomas Street, Third Street and Staple Street, the release said.

Directional detour signs will be on on display to help drivers navigate around the work zone and the city will beginning using variable message boards Wednesday night to warn of the upcoming closure.

Members of the public are asked to use alternate routes.

